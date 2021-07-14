DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Today - How to Check

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Kerala Education Department, also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, is declaring on its official website keralaresults.nic.in and Saphalam mobile app the result of the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination 2021 today i.e. Wednesday July 14, 2021.
1. Click here to go to Kerala SSLC result website: keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'SSLC Exam Results 2021'.
3. Enter Register Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click 'Get Result' button to view Kerala Board 10th Result 2021
5. Download and Save your result for future reference
The Kerala board will host SSLC 2020 result on a number of websites including results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in and educationkerala.gov.in in order to ease traffic.
DHSE Kerala SSLC 10th result to be declared by 02:00 pm today will also be available on keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in besides official website listed above.
SSLC result with details of toppers will also be available in order to ease traffic.
Kerala is the only state which had conducted the SSLC exam 2021. Most of the states in India otherwise had cancelled the 10th annual exam because of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
Students can also access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2021. SSLC 2021 result can also be checked on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department, the official mentioned.
Kerala SSCL result can also be checked using SMS. To check your result via SMS type - KERALA10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER abd Send the message to 56263.
Kerala SSLC result in 2020 was declared on June 30. The overall pass percentage of Kerala SSLC 2020 exam in 2021 was 98.82 - an improvement by 0.71 % as compared to 2019 when the result was 98.11%.
Overall Pass Percentage of the year 2020 in Gulf where Kerala SSLC exams were also held was 99%. On the other hand, 3 Exam Centres in Gulf had registered 100% Pass Percentage.
A total of 41,906 students scored A+ in the SSLC result in 2020. Pathanamthitta district had topped while Wayanad district bagged the last position, according to the district wise result declared in 2020.
The SSLC pass percentage in 2020 was highest ever. Earlier highest was 98.57% in 2015.
