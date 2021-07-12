67 students fail in Goa board 2021 Class 10 cancelled exam

Panaji: A total of 67 students, who had registered for GBSHSE Class 10th SSC exam 2021 which was cancelled due to Covid-19, failed according to the result declared by the board today evening.
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) did not site any reason why these students failed in the exam the evaluation of which was done on the basis of internal assessment.
Giving details of Class 10th result, Goa Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Chairman Bhagirath Shetye said that 23,967 students had registered for the Class 10 exams. Out of them 23,900 had passed.
"This year a total of 23,967 students appeared from the regular category. Of them, 23,900 passed in the examination giving us a pass percentage of 99.72 per cent", the minister said.
Goa 10th result 2021 is declared on the board official website gbshse.gov.in. The result can also be checked on smartphones through SMS.
