Indian Muslims asked to follow Covid norms, pray at home on Eid al-Adha

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind Chief Maulana Arshad Madani has advised Muslims to perform Eid al-Adha prayers in mosques or at home while following the Covid-19 guidelines given by the Health Ministry.
Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 21 when as an annual ritual - to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hager and their noble son Prophet Ismael (may peace be upon all of them), Muslims sacrifice animals.
"It is better to offer sacrifice after offering sermon and prayers in a short manner immediately after 20 minutes of sunrise, and the waste should be buried in such a way that it does not cause of odour," he said in a statement.
Maulana Madani also asked the community to refrain from sacrificing forbidden animals as it hurts sentiments of others.
"Therefore, it is better to be content with it to avoid any trouble", he said.
"If there is no way to fulfil this religious obligation, then a sacrifice should be offered in a nearby place where there is no difficulty", he added.
"But where the sacrifice had been offered regularly, and there is a problem right now, so at least a goat must be sacrificed there, and registration should be done in the office of administration", Madana said.
"In order to protect themselves from this disease, Muslims should pray to Allah as much as possible and also do repentance", he said.
