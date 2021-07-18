West Bengal 10th Madhyamik (2021) result on Tuesday

Kolkata: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the Class 10 Madhyamik result on Tuesday July 20, 2021.
Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, said in the notification that the result of the 10th students will be released on July 20 following a press meet.
Class 10 exam 2021 was cancelled by various states, including West Bengal, due to Covid-19. The result is therfore prepared based on internal assessment and criteria devised for the Pandemic year. Accordingly, the board will not release Merit List and Toppers' details.
"There will be no merit list this time. Class 10 (Madhyamik) candidates can download the score sheet by logging-in to the official websites from 10 am Tuesday," Ganguly said in the notification.
Ganguly had earlier said that experts, after discussions, have decided on an evaluation criterion, going by which 50 per cent marks will be derived from Class 9 annual exam result, and the remaining 50 per cent from internal assessment.
"Equal emphasis will be given on the Class 9 annual exam marks and the internal formative assessment score of every subject in Class 10," Ganguly had said.
The date of birth and registration number of the candidate will have to be typed to access the score sheet.
Over 12 lakh students were slated to appear for Madhyamik examination this year.
