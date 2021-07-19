Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result 2021 Today - Check

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2021: Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) has officially announced that it will declare Class 12 i.e. HSE +2 exam results 2021 on its official website tnresults.nic.in today on Monday July 19, 2021.
"HSE +2 2021-22 Results Expected on 19th July 2021", Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu said in a single line message displayed on its website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in.
2. Click on TN Board HSE 12th Class Results 2021.
3. Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth.
4. Check your class 12th HSE results once it appears on the screen.
5. Download and then take a printout of the same.
Regarding the exact date and timing of the result announcement the TN board said that Tamil Nadu HSE Plus 2 result 2021 will be live at tnresults.nic.in and some other mirror websites today at 11:00 am.
Candidates can also check their results at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.
To get Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2021 as an SMS on phone, candidates will have to register the mobile number at the official websites.
Candidates are advised to contact their school to obtain hard copy of mark sheet from July 22 onwards from the website www.dge.tn.nic.in.
Tamil Nadu 12th exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19. After the board exams were cancelled the Tamil Nadu government had set up an expert committee to prepare the results of Class 12 students.
The committee decided that 50 per cent weightage would be given to the Class 10 public exam marks (average of the top three subjects), 20 per cent to Class 11 public exam theory marks and 30 per cent to class 12 practicals/internal marks for both practical and non-practical subject groups.
TN board will also release today overall passpercentage, districtwise pass percentage and other data relelated to Plus 2 result. The board will however not release merit list and toppers details as the result is based on internal assessment.
