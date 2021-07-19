TN HSE +2 result 2021 out; 8,16,473 students declared passed

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2021: Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) has declared Class 12th i.e. HSE +2 result on its official website tnresults.nic.in today on Monday July 19, 2021.
TN HSE +2 result has been prepared based on the internal assessment and evaluation criteria devised as per SC guidelins for CBSE and state boards.
Around 8.2 lakh students from different districts of Tamil Nadu had registered for the 12th board exam. A total of 8,16,473 have passed the exam with the board registering 99.79% pass percentage.
"Of the total 8,18,129 registered candidates, 8,16,473 have declared qualified for the higher studies", the board said. Around 1,656 candidates have been marked absent by the board.
Overall, 39,679 students, including 30,600 from Science stream, have managed to get a score between 551-600 and 1,67,133 students achieved a score in the 501-550 marks range. As many as 2,22,522 students scored between 451-500 marks. "No student has secured full marks (600/600) this year", the board said.
"A record 99.79% students have cleared the Tamil Nadu 12th 2021 examination this year", the board said.
Over 1280 schools of Tamil Nadu have scored 100% results in TN HSE +2 March 2021 board exam result of which was declared today morning.
Unlike regular students, private students will not be promoted through the alternate marking scheme. Such students will have to appear for the exams whenever the board decides to conduct them.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in
2. Click on TN Board HSE 12th Class Results 2021.
3. Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth.
4. Check your class 12th HSE results once it appears on the screen.
5. Download and then take a printout of the same.
Candidates can also check their results at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.
Students will also be able to check their scores through SMS. To check the result through the registered mobile number, candidates need to enter the registration number and date of birth in the format of DD/MM/YYYY. (For eg: TNBOARD12REGNO, DATE OF BIRTH) and send it to 9282232585 or 9282232585.
Candidates are advised to contact their school to obtain hard copy of mark sheet from July 22 onwards from the website www.dge.tn.nic.in.
Tamil Nadu 12th exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19. After the board exams were cancelled the Tamil Nadu government had set up an expert committee to prepare the results of Class 12 students.
The committee decided that 50 per cent weightage would be given to the Class 10 public exam marks (average of the top three subjects), 20 per cent to Class 11 public exam theory marks and 30 per cent to class 12 practicals/internal marks for both practical and non-practical subject groups.
The board did not release merit list and toppers details as the result is based on internal assessment.
