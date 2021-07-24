ISC 12th Result 2021 Today - Direct Link

ISC 12th Result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to declare on its official website cisce.org the results of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th) 2021 exam today i.e. Saturday July 24, 2021.
"ICSE / ISC 2021 Examination Results will be declared on Saturday, 24th July 2021 at 3:00 pm", the Council said in a single line message posted on its official website.
1. Click here to go to ISC Class 12 Result Page: cisce.org.
2.
Select Course.
3. Enter UID and Index Number.
4. Enter the Captcha code as you see.
5. Click on 'Show Result' button.
6. Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.
The ISC 2021 results will also be available via SMS. To receive theIndian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th) 2021 exam results by SMS, the candidate will require to type "ISC" followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
ISC Class 12th exams began on April 8, 2021 and was supposed to continue till June 18. It was however cancelled midway due to Covid-19.
The result is therefore prepared based on internal assessment scheme and as per the Supreme Court of India guidelines. Like last year, the council will not release this year too Merit List and toppers details of ISC 12th 2021 exam.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had declared on its official website cisce.org the results of the ISC Class 12th 2020 exam on July 10, 2020.
The overall Pass Percentage ICSE 10th 2020 exam is 96.80 - a marginal improvement as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 96.52. The council said it will not release Merit List and details of toppers due to extra ordinary condition arising becuase of Covid-19 pandemic.
