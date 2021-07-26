CLAT 2021 result on July 28, Counselling starts from July 29

CLAT 2021: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) Monday released CLAT 2021 date and counselling schedule on its official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) also said it will release CLAT Final Answer Key on Tuesday July 27, 2021.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) had on July 24 released the provisional answer keys of CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) that was held on July 23, 2021.
As per the notification released today, CLAT 2021 result and Merit List will be published on Wednesday July 28, 2021.
1. Publication of CLAT Merit List: July 28, 2021
2. Publication of Counselling Invite List: July 29, 2021
3. Counselling Registration Process (By invitation to approximately five times the number of seats in each category): 29.07.2021 to 30.07.2021 up to 12 Noon
4. Publication of First Allotment List and payment of fee to the respective NLUs: 01.08.2021 to 05.08.2021
1. Publication of CLAT Merit List: July 28, 2021
2. Publication of Counselling Invite List: July 29, 2021
3. Counselling Registration Process (By invitation to approximately five times the number of seats in each category): 29.07.2021 to 30.07.2021 up to 12 Noon
4. Publication of First Allotment List and payment of fee to the respective NLUs: 01.08.2021 to 05.08.2021
5. Publication of Second Allotment List and payment of fee to the respective NLUs: 09.08.2021 to 10.08.2021
6. Publication of Third Allotment List and payment of fee: 13.08.2021 to 14.08.2021
7. Publication of Fourth Allotment List and payment of fee: 17.08.2021 to 18.8.2021
8. Publication of Fifth and Final Allotment List and payment of fee: 20.08.2021 to 21.08.2021 (5:00 p.m.)
5. Publication of Second Allotment List and payment of fee to the respective NLUs: 09.08.2021 to 10.08.2021
6. Publication of Third Allotment List and payment of fee: 13.08.2021 to 14.08.2021
7. Publication of Fourth Allotment List and payment of fee: 17.08.2021 to 18.8.2021
8. Publication of Fifth and Final Allotment List and payment of fee: 20.08.2021 to 21.08.2021 (5:00 p.m.)
If the candidates who have been allotted seats in the First to Fourth Allocation Lists want to withdraw their provisional admission, they shall do it on or before August 18, 2021.
"After the said date, Rs. 10,000/- (Rs. Ten Thousand Only) will be deducted from the Counselling fee for blocking the seat and putting the awaiting candidates at disadvantage", the Consortium said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.