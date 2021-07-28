Kerala DHSE +2 result 2021 declared; 136 schools score big

Kerala Plus Two Result 2021: The Kerala DHSE, Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) Class 12 (Plus Two) 2021 results have been declared and announced by the Kersala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) today i.e. Wednesday July 28, 2021 on keralaresults.nic.in.
The overall pass percentage is 87.95%. DHSE Kerala +2 Pass Percentage in 2020 was 85.13 - some less than 1% more than 2019 when the result was 84.33.
According to Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala), the over all pass percentage of Kerala Plus 2 Science stream is 90.52%, Commerce stream is 89.13%, Arts stream is 89.33 per cent and Humanities is 80.04%.
A total of136 schools, including 11 government schools, record 100 per cent pass percentage this year.
Among the districts, Ernakulam has outranked others once again with 91.11 pass per cent. The district was at top in the last years' result as well. On the other hand, Pathanamthitta district scored the lowest with 82.53 per cent.
Last year, Kasaragod had the least pass per cent of 76.68 per cent.
1. Click here to go to official website: keralaresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link markd with 'DHSE EXAM RESULTS - 2021'.
3. Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click on 'Submit' button to view "Kerala Board 12th Result 2021".
5. Download and Save your result for future reference.
1. Click here to go to official website: keralaresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link markd with 'DHSE EXAM RESULTS - 2021'.
3. Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click on 'Submit' button to view "Kerala Board 12th Result 2021".
5. Download and Save your result for future reference.
After declaration, DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2021 will be available on official website - "keralaresults.nic.in", and other websites and apps. The result will be uploaded on the official website and go live at 04:00 pm today.
Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results 2021 can also be chcked on these websites: www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.dhsekerala.gov.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.in, www.results.nic.in and www.educatinkerala.gov.in.
DHSE and VHSE Kerala Plus 2 (12th) result 2021 can also be checked via "Saphalam 2021" app by KITE, and "IExaMs Kerala" mobile app.
A total of 446,471 students appeared for DHSE Kerala Plus 2 examinations that were conducted from April 8 to 26, 2021.
The Kerala DHSE, Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) Class 12 (Plus Two) 2020 result was declared and announced by the Kersala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) on July 15, 2020.
DHSE Kerala +2 Pass Percentage in 2020 was 85.13 - some less than 1% more than 2019 when the result was 84.33. Science stream result was 86.62 whereas Humanities and Commerce recorded 77.76 and 84.52 respectively.
Among the districts, Ernakulam had outperformed others in 2020. On the other hand, pass percentage of the government schools was 82.19. A total of 234 students from different schools of Kerala have scored cent percent marks.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.