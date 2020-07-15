logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

Kerala Plus Two result 2020 today: Important updates

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) had earlier planned to declare the DHSE Plus Two result on July 10

Wednesday July 15, 2020 3:02 PM, ummid.com News Network

Kerala +2 Result 2020

Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: The Kerala DHSE, Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) Class 12 (Plus Two) 2020 results have been declared and announced by the Kersala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) today i.e. Wednesday July 15, 2020 on keralaresults.nic.in.

DHSE Kerala +2 Pass Percentage in 2020 is 85.13 - some less than 1% more than 2019 when the result was 84.33. Science stream result is 86.62 whereas Humanities and Commerce recorded 77.76 and 84.52 respectievly.

Among the districts, Ernakulam has outperformed others. On the other hand, pass percentage of the government schools is 82.19. A total of 234 students from different schools of Kerala have scored cent percent marks.

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2020 are available on official website - "keralaresults.nic.in", and other websites and apps. The result was uploaded on the official website and went live at 02:00 pm today.

Direct link to check Kerala Plus Two Result 2020

  1. Click here to go to official website: keralaresults.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link markd with 'DHSE EXAM RESULTS - 2020'.
  3. Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth.
  4. Click on 'Submit' button to view Kerala Board 12th Result 2020.
  5. Download and Save your result for future reference.

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results 2020 can also be chcked on these websites: www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.dhsekerala.gov.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.in, www.results.nic.in and www.educatinkerala.gov.in.

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) had earlier planned to declare the DHSE Plus Two result on July 10, 2020. It however delayed the result due to lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram.

Over 8 lakh students had registered for the exams scheduled to be held between March 10 and March 26. The exams were postponed midway due to a steep rise in the coronavirus cases across the country. The pending exams were later conducted in the end of May.

Kerala +2 Pass Percentage 2019

DHSE Kerala Vocational as well as regular result in 2019 was declared on May 8. The overall pass percentage in 2019 was 84.33%. Streamwise, the overall pass percentage of Kerala Plus 2 Science stream was 86.04%, Commerce stream was 84.65% and Humanities was 79.82%.

Kerala Education Department, also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, had declared on its official website keralaresults.nic.in the result of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination 2020 on June 30, 2020.

The overall pass percentage of Kerala SSLC 2020 exam was 98.82 - an improvement by 0.71 % as comapred to 2019 when the result was 98.11%.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.

Top Stories

Iran India China Rail Project

'China gave better deal': Cong slams Modi Govt as Iran drops India from key railway project

Logo