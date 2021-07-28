UP 10th, 12th Result 2021 - Latest Update

UP Board Result 2021 Date: The results of the UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12th) examinations will be declared this week, though official confirmation by the state board vis-à-vis result date and time is still awaited.
Uttar Pradesh Class 10 SSC and Class 12 Inter exams this year were cancelled due to Covid-19. The result is therefore prepared based on internal assessment scheme and evaluation criteria as per the Supreme Court of India guidelines.
As per the evaluation criteria, 50% of marks obtained in Class 10, 40% of marks obtained in Class 11 annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10% of the marks obtained in pre-board of Class 12 will be considered to calculate the results of 12th inter students of the Allahabad board.
For Class 10 or matric result, 50% of marks obtained in Class 9 and 50% of marks obtained in pre-board of Class 10 will be considered for result preparation.
The Supreme Court of India has also directed the CBSE and all state boards to declare the board result on or before July 31, 2021.
Accordingly, Uttar Pradesh students who appeared in the Class 10 Madhyamik and Class 12 Inter exams this year should expect their result in the next few days.
Once declared, Uttar Pradesh 10th and 12th results will be available on official as well as other websites including upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Follow the steps below to check your result.
1. Click here to go to the official website: upresults.nic.in.
2. Click on UP Board Class 10th or UP Board Class 12th Result 2021.
3. Enter your roll number and school code.
4. Click on Get Submit button.
5.
Download and take a printout.
Students can also check their result on the websites including upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in.
The Uttar Pradesh board will not release Merit List and Toppers name this year as the result is prepared based on internal assessment.
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), had declared 10th Madhyamik and 12th Inter result on June 27 in 2020.
The overall pass percentage of Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 in 2020 was 83.31 per cent - an improvement by more than 3% as compared to last year. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 80.07%.
The overall pass percentage of Uttar Pradesh Intermediate 2020 examination was 74% - an improvement by about 4 per cent as compared to 2019 when the overall pass percentage was 70.06%.
