CBSE 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared on its official website cbseresults.nic.in Class XIIth (Class 12th Higher Secondary) result 2021 today i.e. Friday July 30.
A total of 17,003 foreign students, out of the total 17016, are among those who have passed the CBSE Class 12th exams registering a pass percentage of 99.92.
A total of 70,004 students have bagged more than 95% marks whereas 1,50,152 students scored more than 90% marks.
As per the region-wise 12th result declared by the CBSE, Delhi topped with 99.84 pass percent.
The board recorded an overall Pass Percentage of 99.37. The result of girl students is at 99.67% whereas boys recorded a pass percentage of 99.13%
1. Go to the official website: cbseresults.nic.in.
2. Select Class 12 result link
3. Enter your Roll Number, School No. and Centre No.
4. Click on "Submit" button
The 12th result can be checked using three different links given on the CBSE website.
As the CBSE 12th exam was cancelled due to Covid-19, students were not issued their admit cards. To address this issue, the CBSE launched an Online Service called “CBSE Roll Number Finder”. Students can use the direct link given below to check their roll number.
Direct Link: CBSE Roll Number Finder
CBSE declared today at 02:00 pm the result of 12th board exam that was cancelled due to Covid-19.
Besides the official website cbseresults.nic.in and DigiLocker, 12th result of the central board are also be available on some mirror websites.
Students should note that CBSE Class 12th and Class 10th results of all regions including CBSE Delhi, CBSE Mumbai, CBSE Ahmedabad, CBSE Hyderabad, CBSE Chennai, CBSE Bengaluru, CBSE Kolkata, CBSE Kerala and other states have been declared today.
The results of CBSE Dubai, CBSE UAE, CBSE Riyadh and other international and overseas centres have also been declared simultaneously.
Besides the official website cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE Class 12th result can be checked on cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Class XII CBSE students can also check their results via SMS.
Students can use the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre) to check their result.
CBSE Class 12th Results 2021 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.
Like 2020, this is year too CBSE will release the 12th result without Merit List and Toppers details.
