CBSE 12th Result Today - Check at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare Class XIIth (Class 12th Higher Secondary) result 202 today i.e. Friday July 30.
CBSE 12th result will be declared today at 02:00 pm and will be available for download on cbseresults.nic.in and DigiLocker. Besides the official website cbseresults.nic.in, 12th result of the central board will also be available on some mirror websites.
1. Go to the official website: cbseresults.nic.in.
2. Select Class 12 result link
3. Enter your Roll Number, School No. and Centre No.
4. Click on "Submit" button
As the CBSE 12th exam was cancelled due to Covid-19, students were not issued their admit cards. To address this issue, the CBSE launched an Online Service called “CBSE Roll Number Finder”. Students can use the direct link given below to check their roll number.
Direct Link: CBSE Roll Number Finder
Students should note that CBSE Class 12th and Class 10th results of all regions including CBSE Delhi, CBSE Mumbai, CBSE Ahmedabad, CBSE Hyderabad, CBSE Chennai, CBSE Bengaluru, CBSE Kolkata, CBSE Kerala and other states will be declared on the same day.
The results of CBSE Dubai, CBSE UAE, CBSE Riyadh and other international and overseas centres will also be declared simultaneously.
Besides the official website cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE Class 12th result can be checked on cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Class XII CBSE students can also check their results via SMS.
Students can use the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre) to check their result.
CBSE Class 12th Results 2021 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.
Like 2020, this is year too CBSE will release the 12th result without Merit List and Toppers details.
