Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Rajasthan board Friday declared RBSE 10th result after a delay of more than 1 hour.
The board registered overall pass percentage of 99.56. This is all time high in the history of RBSE.
05:00 pm Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has started uploading Class 10 result. The result was supposed to be declared today at 04:00 pm. It is however delayed and is expected any moment.
04:00 pm Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to declare on its official website rajresults.nic.in the result of Class 10 or SSC Matric 2021 exams today i.e. Friday July 30, 2021.
The RBSE Ajmer board said 10th result will be announced today i.e. Friday July 30, 2021 at 04:00 pm.
1. Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board by clicking here: rajresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "RBSE 10th result 2021"
3. Enter your roll number in the provided space.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Result should appear on your screen. Take a print out for further reference.
1. Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board by clicking here: rajresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "RBSE 10th result 2021"
3. Enter your roll number in the provided space.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Result should appear on your screen. Take a print out for further reference.
Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2021 can also be checked on Mobile via SMS. To get your result via SMS type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send to 56263.
The Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Examination Class 10 exams 2021 were scheduled in March. The exam was however cancelled due to Coronavirus second wave.
About 11 lakh students from different districts of the state register every year for the Rajasthan BSER Class X exams held in Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota, Alwar and other cities of the state.
The Rajasthan board has already declared Class 12th 2021 result was announced on July 24, 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.