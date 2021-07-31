Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12th Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), has declared today Class 12 (UPMSP Class XII) Intermediate result 2021 on its official website upmsp.edu.in and "upresults.nic.in".
"UP 12th result 2021" has been declared today at 03:45 pm instead of 03:30 pm as announced earlier.
Out of the total 26,10, 316 students, who had registered for UP board 12th Inter 2021 exam that was cancelled due to Covid-19, over 25 lakh students have been declared pass with the board registering a Pass Percentage of 97.88. Class 12 Pass Percentage in 2020 was 74.6%
As per stream-wise result, Humanities students registered a Pass Percentage of 97.92%, Science students registered 97.88% pass percentage and Commerce students recorded overall pass percentge of 97.22%.
Boys pass percentage is 97.47% whereas that of girls is 98.4%.
1. Click here to go to the Allahabad board's official website: upresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2021 Results".
3. Enter the necessary details like Roll Number and school code.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Results will be displayed on the screen.
6. The candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.
The "UP board 12th result 2021" can also be checked on upmsp.edu.in, IndiaResults.com and some other websites.
1. "How Many Students": Over 29 lakh students from different districts of Uttar Pradesh had registered for the UP 2021 Inter exam that was cancelled because of the Covid-19 second wave.
2. "UP 12th Topper 2021": Though result has been prepared based on internal assessment, the UP government, unlike other states, will release Merit List and Toppers details. The government has also announced laptop and Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation for "UP 12th toppers".
3. "How to find UP Roll Number": If you do not know your high school roll number, then you can get it by visiting the official website of the board. Candidates can also get their roll number from their schools.
4. "Evaluation Method": As per the evaluation criteria used to prepare "UP Inter Result 2021", 50% of marks obtained in Class 10, 40% of marks obtained in Class 11 annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10% of the marks obtained in pre-board of Class 12 by the Allahabad board.
5. Candidates will get the marks sheet within three days of the announcement of the result which will be valid and accepted in universities and higher education institutions for seeking admissions.
6. Students who will not be satisfied by the marks awarded to them as per the special evaluation scheme will be allowed to appear for physical exams. The dates of this exam will be informed by the board later.
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), had declared 10th Madhyamik and 12th Inter result on June 27 in 2020.
The overall pass percentage of Uttar Pradesh Intermediate 2020 examination was 74% - an improvement by about 4 per cent as compared to 2019 when the overall pass percentage was 70.06%.
