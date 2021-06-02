MPBSE 12th HSSC (2021) Exam cancelled

Madhya Pradesh 12th Exam: The Madhya Pradesh government has cancelled the Class 12 HSSC exams of the academic year 2021 in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic situation.
Madhya Pradesh is among the worst affected states in India by Covid-19.
The decision cancel the 12th board exam, also known, as MP HSSC exam, has been announce by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.
“Class 12 board exams will not be conducted in Madhya Pradesh this year”, the Chief Minister said in a video message posted on twitter.
“Children’s lives are precious to us. We will worry about their career later”, he said.
“When the children and their parents are already burdened by Covid-19, we cannot put Additional pressure of examinations on them”, the chief minister said.
" MPBSE 12th Result 2021"
The Chief Minister also said that a committee of experts will decide how the 12th result 2021 will be prepared and declared.
“We have formed a group of ministers, who after discussing with experts will decide the course of the results after considering internal assessment or other grounds”, he said.
Madhya Pradesh decided to cancel MPBSE 12th exam a day after CBSE 12th and ISC Class XII exams were cancelled by the two central boards.
Madhya Pradesh cancelled the 12th exam even as the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) had issued the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the students who have registered for the annual exam.
