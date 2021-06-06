Dilip Kumar hospitalised - Latest update

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Khar's Hinduja Hospital here, on Sunday.
According to the update on his official Twitter handle, the actor has been admitted after experiencing breathlessness.
The tweet on his official Twitter handle read:
"Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital, Khar for routine tests and investigations."
"He has had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe."
The health of the 98-year-old legend is being monitored by a team of medicos headed by pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar and cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale.
Later in the evening, Dr Jalil Parkar, said that the actor has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and kept on oxygen support in the Intensive Care Unit ward, where "his condition is stable".
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar and his wife visited Hinduja Hospital in Khar to enquire about the health status of the thespian. Pawar enjoys close and family relation with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu.
"Visited legendary actor Dilip Kumarji at Hinduja Hospital today to check on his health and treatment, with the veteran actress Saira Banu. I wish Dilip Kumarji a speedy recovery and good health!" Pawar tweeted later.
The 98-year-old actor, who is considered legendary in Indian cinema, was admitted last month as well. However, he was discharged after two days.
Dilip Kumar, who made his debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including "Kohinoor", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", "Ram Aur Shyam", among others.
He was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998.
Last year, Dilip Kumar had lost his two younger brothers Aslam Khan, 88 (August 21) and Ehsan Khan, 90 (September 3), to Covid-19 complications.
