MHT CET 2021 date (tentative) announced

MHT CET 2021: The Maharashtra government Saturday announced tentative date of MHT CET conducted by Maharashtra State CET Cell for admission in Engineering, Medical and other professional courses.
“MHT CET conducted for admission in Engineering, Medical and other professional courses will be conducted by end of July or first week of August 2021”, Maharashtra State Higher and Technical Education Minister said in Pune on Saturday.
“Like previous year, MHT CET will be held in Online Mode”, the minister said.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had in February released detailed syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme and subject-wise distribution of marks.
The Mah CET Cell said the questions will be based on the syllabus of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education – 80% weightage to 12th curriculum and remaining 20% will be based on 11th syllabus.
“MHT CET will be at par with JEE Main and NEET conducted at the national level”, the CET Cell said about the difficulty level.
MHT CET is held annually in the month of May. This year however the entrance test is delayed because of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
MHT CET this year has become more important as the 12th board exam has been cancelled and CET score could play a key role in admission process and counselling.
In another major decision, the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission in undergraduate courses like BSc, BCom, BA and other non-professional courses. Admission to these courses was up till now done solely on the basis of 12th marks.
