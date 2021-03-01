ICSE 10th 2021 Date Sheet out, 1st paper on May 5

ICSE 10th Time Table 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday released the time table or date sheet for ICSE - Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, Class X Examination 2021, on its official website cisce.org.
According to the 2021 Time Table released by the CICSE, the ICSE Class X exams will begin on Wednesday May 05, 2021 with English Paper I as the first paper. The exam will begin at 11:00 am. Duration will be of 02 hours.
ICSE Class 10 2021 Time Table: Dirct Link to Download PDF
The all important Mathematics paper for the duration of two and half hours will be held on Tuesday May 18, 2021. It will also begin at 11:00 in the morning but will have a duration of two and half hours.
The ICSE 2021 exam will end on Monday June 07 when the exam of last paper of Group III Elective subjects will be held.
Earlier, parents of the students appearing for the 2021 board exam had appealed to the CISCE to hold the exam in May. The appeal was made in the wake of Coronavirus Pandemic which has disturbed the academic calendar across the board.
ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams in 2020 were held in the months of February and March. The results of both the classes were declared on July 10, 2020.
A total of 2,06,525 students had passed the ICSE 10th exam held in 2020 whereas 85,611 students were declared passed in ISC Class 12th 2020 board exams.
