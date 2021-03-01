ICSE, ISC 2021 Exam dates declared, Time Table soon

ICSE, ISC 2021 Date Sheet: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the dates of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations, and has also published detailed Time Table.
ISC Class 12 exam is scheduled to begin on April 8, 2021 and will conclude on June 16, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said.
On the other hand, ICSE Class 10 exam will be held from May 5 to June 7, 2021, it added.
ICSE Class 10 2021 Time Table: Dirct Link to Download PDF
ISC Class 12 2021 Time Table: Dirct Link to Download PDF.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had earlier said it will release the time table, also called as datesheet, of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC exams 2021 after the state election schedule is announced.
The Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule in 5 states on Friday. The council on the expected line declared the 10th and 12th exam 2021 dates today.
It will publish the detailed time table any moment.
Earlier, parents of the students appearing for the 2021 board exam had appealed to the CISCE to hold the exam in May. The appeal was made in the wake of Coronavirus Pandemic which has disturbed the academic calendar across the board.
ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams in 2020 were held in the months of February and March. The results of both the classes were declared on July 10, 2020.
A total of 2,06,525 students had passed the ICSE 10th exam held in 2020 whereas 85,611 students were declared passed in ISC Class 12th 2020 board exams.
