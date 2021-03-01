ISC 12th 2021 Date Sheet out, 1st paper on April 8

ISC 12th Time Table 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday released the time table or date sheet for ISC - Indian School Certificate, Class XII (12th) Examination 2021, on its official website cisce.org.
According to the 2021 Time Table released by the CICSE, the ISC Class 12th exams will begin on Thursday April 08, 2021 with Computer Science (Paper 2) Practical - Planning Session.
Second Paper will be of Home Science Paper 2 - Planning Session. Both the papers will begin at 09:00 am.
ISC Class 12 2021 Time Table: Dirct Link to Download PDF
The all important Mathematics paper for the duration of three hours will be held on Tuesday May 11, 2021. It will also begin at 02:00 pm and will have a duration of 03 hours.
Pysics - Paper 1 (Theory) will be held on Monday May 17, Chemistry on Friday May 21 whereas Biology - Paper 1 (Theory) will be held on Friday June 07.
The ISC 2021 exam will end on Wednesday June 16 when the exam of last paper of Psychology will be held.
Earlier, parents of the students appearing for the 2021 board exam had appealed to the CISCE to hold the exam in May. The appeal was made in the wake of Coronavirus Pandemic which has disturbed the academic calendar across the board.
ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams in 2020 were held in the months of February and March. The results of both the classes were declared on July 10, 2020.
A total of 2,06,525 students had passed the ICSE 10th exam held in 2020 whereas 85,611 students were declared passed in ISC Class 12th 2020 board exams.
