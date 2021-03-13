As wait for MHT CET 2021 date becomes longer, CET Cell issues this notice

MHT CET 2021: The Maharshtra CET Cell which conducts various Common Entrance Tests (CETs), including MHT CET, in a notice dated March 12 said the schedule of the annual tests will be released soon.
The CET Cell said the entire academic year, CAP Rounds and admission process for the academic year 2020-21 were disturbed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The announcement of the CET schedule for the year 2021-22 is also delayed because of the Pandemic, the Maharashtra CET Cell said.
"CET Cell usually declares the Tentative Schedule of CET in the month of December of the previous Academic Year", the Maharashra CET Cell notification said.
"(But) Due to the Pandemic Covid-19, CETs in Academic Year 2020-2021 were delayed and so was the Centralized Admission Process of the various professional courses of Higher Education. As aresult, CET Process of Academic Year 2021-22 is also delayed", it said.
"CET CELL will publish the Notice once the dates of CET Process is finalized", the CET Cell said.
"It is also being made known to the public that there will be no advertisement for Higher Education CET and CAP process", the CET Cell said
"All Notices, updates and Information Brochures will be published on the official web site of CET CELL "www.mahacet.org"", it added.
State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell Maharashtra had earlier released on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org detailed syllabus and marking scheme of MHT CET 2021 conducted annually for admission in First Year Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses.
The test is normally held after Maharashtra 12th board exams are over.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.