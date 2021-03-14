AISSEE 2021 Merit List - Latest Update

AISSEE 2021: After National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE) Saturday, the focus for admission in Sainik Schools had now shifted to the Merit List.
Prior to declaring the results, the NTA had also released AISSEE Answer Keys, Question Papers and OMR response sheets of the candidates which can be accessed via candidate log-in on the website "aissee.nta.nic.in".
All India Sainik School Entrance Exam is conducted for admission in English Medium Sainik Schools affiliated to CBSE but run by Ministry of Defence.
Till last year, All India Sainik School Entrance Exam was conducted by Sainik Schools Society (SSS).
In a major change, the responsibility to conduct All India Sainik School Entrance Exam was handed over to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The NTA conducted AISSEE 2021 on February 7 in the paper-pen mode at 381 centres, located in 176 Cities across India, for admission to Class VI and Class IX of the Sainik Schools.
The NTA however has not yet released the AISSEE 2021 Merit List. The Merit List will be pivotal in admission to Sainik Schools.
The Merit List will be prepared by the NTA and published on the AISSEE-NTA website along with the websites of different Sainik Schools.
“NTA will prepare the result sheet in the format/s required by Sainik Schools Society”, the NTA said in the AISSEE Information Bulletin.
School-wise and category-wise Merit List (separately for boys and girls and for Class VI and Class IX) will be prepared by NTA and hosted on NTA website “aissee.nta.nic.in”, according to the AISSEE Information Brochure.
“The School shall notify the candidates, through local newspapers (English and Vernacular), about the publication of the Initial Call List and Final Merit List on its website”, the brochure said.
Candidates are advised to check the respective Sainik School website for the Initial Call List (with Dates of the Medical Exam), Final Merit List and any other information regarding admissions.
The Initial Call List which will be published on the website of the respective schools, before the Medical Exam, will be in the ratio of 1:3.
The Final Merit List, published by a Sainik School on its website on the designated date after the Medical Exam, shall include class-wise and category-wise roll numbers of candidates, in the order of their merit, reflecting Main List (equal to total number of seats in the category) and Waiting List (remaining candidates).
"If the Waiting List of the Final Merit List is exhausted for any reason, including due to the candidates being medically unfit, or non-submission of requisite documents during verification at the time of admission or candidates not joining due to personal reasons, the balance seats will be filled up as per the norms laid down for allotting unfilled seats under different categories", Sainik School Admission guidelines released by the NTA said.
“Scoring passing marks or being in the Waiting List does not assure candidates of admission which is based on school-wise, class-wise and category-wise vacancies and merit, subject to medical fitness”, the admission brochure said.
Students and their wards should also note that the validity of the result of "AISSEE 2021" shall be only for the current admission year i.e. 2021-22 academic year for Class VI and Class IX and cannot be carried forwarded for the next session of admission for Class VI and Class IX.
