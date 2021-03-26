Bihar 12th Result 2021: 04 Muslims among 22 Toppers

BSEB Patna 12th Inter Toppers List 2021: A total of 04 Muslims have found their place in the 12th Intermediate Merit List of Arts, Science and Commerce of the year 2021 released by the Bihar Board of School Education (BSEB) Friday.
Bihar Board Secretary Anand Kishor announced the BSEB Patna board 12th 2021 Intermediate or Class 12 result on the board's official website www.onlinebseb.in Friday afternoon.
The board registered an overall pass percentage of 78.04 – a drop by about 2.4% as compared to 2020 when the pass percentage was 80.44.
A total of 22 students have found their place in the 12th Merit List released today. The merit list contains the names of top 5 rankers.
A total of 07 students have topped the Arts stream, 09 students are the toppers in the Commerce stream whereas 06 students have topped the Science stream exam.
Among the toppers are 04 Muslims. They include:
Mohammed Chand of Inter High School Kishanganj, Mohammed Ahtesham of Inter High School Kishanganj, Shahima Bano of SN Sinha College Aurangabad (Bihar), and Mohammed Shaquib of +2 Zila School, Motihar, Champaran.
Mohammed Chand secured the 2nd Rank (470 marks) in Commerce stream, Mohammed Ahtesham secured the 3rd rank (468 marks) in Commerce stream and Shahima Bano came 4th rank (467 marks) in Commerce stream.
Mohamed Shaqib secured the 3rd rank (469 marks) in the Science stream exam held in Feb 2021.
Others toppers are Madhu Bharti of R Lal College Khagaria (463 marks Rank 1 in Arts stream), Sugandha Kumari of SN Sinha College Aurangabad (471 marks Rank 1 in Commerce stream) and Sonali Kumari of Smt Parmeshwari Girls College Nalanda (471 marks Rank 1 in Science stream)
The 12th higher secondary board exams in Bihar in 2021 started on Feb 3 and ended on Feb 13, 2021.
1. Go to the result website: bihar.indiaresults.com or biharboardonline.com.
2. Click on the link "BSEB Class 12th Result 2021".
3. Enter your roll number.
4. Click on "Get Results".
5. Take a printout
Candidates should note that along with board official websites - onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in, the Bihar board exam results are also declared on bihar.indiaresults.com - board's partner website to host results.
BSEB 12th Intermediate result can also be checked by sending SMS to the mobile phone numbers provided by the board. For this, students can send an SMS in the format — BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their #bseb12thresult on their smartphones.
