Covid-19: India breaches 4L mark in a new record of high

New Delhi: India witnessed highest spike of 4,01,999 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 3,523 fatalities due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) said on Saturday.
It was the first time when India crossed four lakh figure of Covid cases in a day. For the last nine days, over three lakh Covid cases were being reported while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past four days. On Friday, India witnessed 3,498 deaths, second highest fatalities in a day.
India's total tally of total Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,91,64,969, the highest since the pandemic started in 2020, with 32,68,710 active cases and 2,11,853 deaths so far.
According to MoHF, 2,99,988 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 1,56,84,406.
Maharashtra reported a record high of 6,64,683 Covid-19 cases followed by Karnataka (3,82,710), Uttar Pradesh (3,10,783) and Kerala (3,04,074).
The health ministry said that a total of 15,49,89,635 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 27,44,485 people administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 28,83,37,385 samples have been tested up to April 29, 2021 for Covid-19, of these 19,45,299 samples were tested on Friday.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 150.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.17 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 150,972,476 and 3,176,054, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,345,038 and 575,921, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 19,164,969 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,659,011), France (5,677,835), Turkey (4,820,591), Russia (4,750,755), the UK (4,432,246), Italy (4,022,653), Spain (3,524,077), Germany (3,393,721), Argentina (2,977,363), Colombia (2,859,724), Poland (2,792,142), Iran (2,499,077) and Mexico (2,344,755), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 403,781 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (216,907), India (211,853), the UK (127,775), Italy (120,807), Russia (108,290), France (104,675), Germany (82,948), Spain (78,216), Colombia (73,720), Iran (71,758), Poland (67,502), Argentina (63,865), Peru (61,477) and South Africa (54,350).
