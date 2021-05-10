07 Muslims in Mamata Banerjee's new cabinet

[Firhad Hakim - Kolkata Mayor and a Minister in the last cabinet is again inducted as Cabinet Minister.]
Kolkata: Former IPS officer Humayun and six other Muslims have been inducted in the new cabinet of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed after the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.
Humayun Kabir hit the media headlines after he ordered the arrest of three BJP workers for "Goli Maro shoot the traitors)" slogans raised at a roadshow in January 2021.
Kabir later resigned as IPS officer and joined the Trinamool Congress and won the 2021 West Bengal Elections from Bharatpur and Debra.
Other Muslim members of the ruling Trinamool Congress who have been inducted in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet are Firhad Hakim, Md. Ghulam Rabbani, Javed Ahmed Khan, Maulana Siddiqullah Choudhary, Akhruzzaman and Yeasmin Sabina.
Of the seven Muslim ministers in Mamata cabinet, 04 - Firhad Hakim, Md. Ghulam Rabbani, Javed Ahmed Khan and Maulana Siddiqullah Choudhary, have been appointed as Cabinet Ministers.
The other three have been appointed as Minister of State with Humayn Kabir inducted as Minister of State with Independent Charge.
Maulana Siddiquallah Chowdhury, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind West Bengal unit, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Javed Khan were minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet formed after the 2016 West Bengal elections.
A total of 42 Muslims have won the 2021 West Bengal polls. Of them, 41 belong to the ruling Trinamool Congress Party, and 07 of them have been made ministers.
Mamata Banerjee had taken oath as the Chief Minister last Thursday. She announced the formation of her new cabinet having names of 43 ministers yesterday. The new ministers took oath at West Bengal Raj Bhavan today i.e. Monday amidst strict Coronavirus guidelines.
Of the total 43 ministers, 24 are of Cabinet Rank, 10 are Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and the remaining 09 are Ministers of State. The portfolios of these ministers have not been allotted yet.
The 24-member cabinet includes some old names like former ministers Subrata Mukherjee (Panchayati Raj), Partha Chatterjee (Education), Arup Biswas (Urban Development), Jyotipriyo Mullick (Food and Civil Supplies), Sovandeb Chattopadhyay (Power) and Bratya Basu (Science and Technology) and some new faces that include long-time MLA Bamkim Chandra Hazra, Madhyamgram MLA Rathin Ghosh, and newly-elected MLAs like Pulok Roy and Biplab Mitra.
