WB Polls 2021: Humayun Kabir, 41 other Muslims elected to new assembly

Kolkata: The newly elected 292-member West Bengal Assembly will have a total of 42 Muslim MLAs, according to the Election Commission data released after counting of votes Sunday.
All but one Muslim MLAs elected to the West Bengal house are from All India Trimnamool Congress (TMC).
The lone Muslim MLA who does not belong to the TMC is Md. Nawsad Siddique who has won the West Bengal 2021 state polls on Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party (RSMP) ticket.
Among the winners is Humayun Kabir, the police commissioner of Chandannagar near Kolkata who had quit the police force and joined the politics few months before the election.
Kabir hit the media headlines after he ordered the arrest of three BJP workers for "Goli Maro...(shoot the traitors)" slogans raised at a roadshow in January 2021.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has won a total of 77 seats, none of them is a Muslim.
On the other hand, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won a total of 213 seats and retained the power in the state for the 3rd consecutive term.
In a worst electoral show, Congress and CPI-M could not win a single seat.
Interestingly, Asaduddin Owaisi had fielded 05 candidates. None of them could withstand the Mamata Tsunami.
Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF) could also not win a single seat though it had fielded candidates in 26 assembly constituencies.
On the flipside, the number of Muslim MLAs elected in the 2021 West Bengal elections are less than 2016 and 2011 state elections when their tally was 56 and 59 respectively.
But on the positive side, Mamata had fielded a total of 42 Muslims and 41 of them have won the 2021 West Bengal elections.
Following is the complete list of Muslims MLAs in West Bengal along with the constituencies they represent.
1. Amdanga - RAFIQUR RAHAMAN (All India Trinamool Congress)
2. Baduria - ABDUR RAHIM QUAZI (All India Trinamool Congress)
3. Basirhat Uttar - RAFIKUL ISLAM MONDAL (All India Trinamool Congress)
4. Beldanga - HASANUZZAMAN SK (All India Trinamool Congress)
5. Bhagabangola - IDRIS ALI (All India Trinamool Congress)
6. Bhangar - MD. NAWSAD SIDDIQUE (Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party)
7. Bharatpur - HUMAYUN KABIR (All India Trinamool Congress)
8. Canning Purba - SAOKAT MOLLA (All India Trinamool Congress)
9. Chakulia - AZAD MINHAJUL ARFIN (All India Trinamool Congress)
10. Chapra - RUKBANUR RAHMAN (All India Trinamool Congress)
11. Chopra - HAMIDUL RAHAMAN (All India Trinamool Congress)
12. Debra - HUMAYUN KABIR (All India Trinamool Congress)
13. Deganga - RAHIMA MONDAL (All India Trinamool Congress)
14. Domkal - JAFIKUL ISLAM (All India Trinamool Congress)
15. Farakka - MANIRUL ISLAM (All India Trinamool Congress)
16. Goalpokhar - MD. GHULAM RABBANI (All India Trinamool Congress)
17. Hariharpara - NIAMOT SHEIKH (All India Trinamool Congress)
18. Harischandrapur - TAJMUL HOSSAIN (All India Trinamool Congress)
19. Haroa - ISLAM SK NURUL (HAJI) (All India Trinamool Congress)
20. Islampur - ABDUL KARIM CHOWDHARY (All India Trinamool Congress)
21. Itahar - MOSARAF HUSSEN (All India Trinamool Congress)
22. Jalangi - ABDUR RAZZAK (All India Trinamool Congress)
23. Kaliganj - NASIRUDDIN AHAMED (LAL) (All India Trinamool Congress)
24. Kasba - AHMED JAVED KHAN (All India Trinamool Congress)
25. Ketugram - Sekh Sahonawez (All India Trinamool Congress)
26. Kolkata Port - Firhad Hakim (All India Trinamool Congress)
27. Kumarganj - TORAF HOSSAIN MANDAL (All India Trinamool Congress)
28. Lalgola - ALI MOHAMMAD (All India Trinamool Congress)
29. Magrahat Paschim - GIAS UDDIN MOLLA (All India Trinamool Congress)
30. Malatipur - ABDUR RAHIM BOXI (All India Trinamool Congress)
31. Metiaburuz - ABDUL KHALEQUE MOLLA (All India Trinamool Congress)
32. Monteswar - CHOWDHURY SIDDIQULLAH (All India Trinamool Congress)
33. Mothabari - YEASMIN SABINA (All India Trinamool Congress)
34. Murarai - DR MOSARRAF HOSSAIN (All India Trinamool Congress)
35. Nakashipara - Kallol Khan (All India Trinamool Congress)
36. Naoda - SAHINA MOMTAZ KHAN (All India Trinamool Congress
37. Panskura Paschim - PHIROJA BIBI (All India Trinamool Congress)
38. Raghunath Ganj - Akhruzzaman (All India Trinamool Congress)
39. Raninagar - ABDUL SOUMIK HOSSAIN (All India Trinamool Congress)
40. Rejinagar - RABIUL ALAM CHOWDHURY (All India Trinamool Congress)
41. Sonarpur Uttar - FIRDOUSI BEGUM (All India Trinamool Congress)
42. Sujapur - Md Abdul Ghani (All India Trinamool Congress)
