Watch: 90K pray at Al Aqsa on Laylat al Qadr despite Israeli aggression

Jerusalem: About 90,000 Muslims, majority of them Palestinians, offered prayer Saturday on the occasion of Laylat al Qadr that coincides with 27th night of Ramadan – the Holy month of fasting.
“Tens of thousands perform the Isha prayers and Tarawih prayers on the 27th night of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli attacks”, eyewitnesses wrote sharing the photos, videos and images on Twitter.
Some photos showed Muslim worshippers praying even as Israeli security forces in headgears and holding grenades and stun-guns surround them.
Laylat al-Qadr or the “Night of Destiny”, prayers are considered the most sacred. It is the sacred night when the Holy Quran was first sent down from Heaven to the world. It is believed that it was the same night when the Holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
According to the Islamic scholars, Laylat Al Qadr was one of the odd-numbered nights of the last ten days of Ramadan. Since that time, Muslims have regarded the last ten nights of Ramadan as being especially blessed.
Muslims believe that the Night of Qadr comes with blessings and mercy of the Almighty Allah in abundance, sins are forgiven, supplications are accepted, and that the annual decree is revealed to the angels who carry it out according to Allah's Grace.
Following more than 1440 years of tradition, Muslims all over the word throng the mosques to offer prayer on this blessed night.
So did tens of thousands of Muslims, including a huge number of Palestinians, when they thronged Masjid Al Aqsa in Jerusalem on Saturday night despite Israeli aggression and violent crackdown unleashed on peaceful and armless worshippers.
In spite of the stun grenades and tear gas, the checkpoints and arrests, this is Al-Aqsa Mosque compound tonight - the 27th night of Ramadan, Laylatul Qadr. pic.twitter.com/ypqIUIHjKQ— Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) May 8, 2021
The areas surrounding the Al Aqsa, especially around the Old City and the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, had already escalated the previous night following forceful eviction of Palestinians from their homes by the Israeli forces.
Israeli aggression reached its peak Saturday night when thousands of worshippers thronged the Al Aqsa Mosque despite crackdown and restrictions on gatherings.
Latest reports coming from the holy city said as many as 90 Palestinians, including some women, were injured when Israelis used force against them.
[Palestinians pray in the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City (Ammar Awad/Reuters)]
An Israeli police spokesman said on Sunday morning that confrontations took place on Saturday night at the Damascus Gate, one of the entrances to the Old City, and around the holy site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, reports dpa nws agency.
Near the Damascus Gate, Palestinian demonstrators threw stones, bottles and firecrackers at security forces, according to the police.
Israeli security forces on horseback and in riot gear deployed stun grenades and water cannon against Palestinian youth who threw stones, lit fires and tore down police barricades in the streets leading to the walled Old City gates, Palestine Red Crescent said.
