First Indian Muslim to earn PhD in Rigveda dies of Coronavirus

Aligarh (UP): Noted Sanskrit scholar at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Prof Khalid Bin Yusuf has passed away after a brief illness, a university statement said here on Thursday.
Prof Yusuf (60) was the first Muslim in India to earn a doctorate on Rigveda, as per the statement.
Prof Yusuf was showing COVID-19 symptoms and had acute pneumonia, his family members said. He passed away on Wednesday night while being treated at a hospital, they added.
Prof Khalid Yusuf taught and mentored graduate, post-graduate and research students in a career spanning over 30 years. He published numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals, authored nine books and received many prestigious awards.
In another death at AMU, renowned physician and superannuated faculty member of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor M Mubashir passed away after a brief illness on Thursday.
Peof Mubashir served the university in many capacities such as the Dean, Faculty of Medicine; Principal, JNMC; Director, Medical Attendance Scheme and Chairman, Department of Medicine.
Also on Thursday, Superannuated faculty member of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and professor of medicine, Professor Sifat Afzal passed away at a Bhopal hospital.
The late professor served as the Chairperson, Department of Medicine and Provost, S N Hall. She consulted patients at the Neurology Clinic along with the Medicine OPD. Seizures and other neurological issues were her focus areas.
During the past fortnight, 13 serving members from the teaching faculty at AMU, who were either suffering from COVID-19 or showing symptoms of the infection, have lost their lives.
With a spate of such cases, those associated with university faculty bodies have sought an upgrade in Covid-19 support facilities.
"We urgently need to increase the number of oxygen beds and ventilators and (step up) deployment of medical staff," Aftab Alam, former secretary of the AMU Teachers' Association and former member of the AMU Executive Council wrote in an open letter to the university and medical college administrations.
"We also need to create dedicated facilities for teachers and university staff," he stated.
