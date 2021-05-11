Eid al Fitr 2021 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Eid al Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and other Arab states on Thursday May 13, 2021, it is announced by Saudi Supreme Court, the Moon Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Qatar, and the religious authorities in UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and other GCC states.
10:10 pm Makkah Time: The Saudi Supreme Court Tuesday said Wednesday May 12, 2021 will be the 30th day of Ramadan and Thursday May 13, 2021 will be the first day of Eid al Fitr.
The Saudi Supreme Court in a message posted by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on its Twitter handle said there is report of Moon spotting today on Tuesday.
Royal Court: Tomorrow, Wednesday, is the last day of the holy month of Ramadan. Thursday is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr 1442 AH.#SPAGOV https://t.co/28aH2yQkGQ— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) May 11, 2021
Royal Court: Tomorrow, Wednesday, is the last day of the holy month of Ramadan. Thursday is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr 1442 AH.#SPAGOV https://t.co/28aH2yQkGQ
05:30 am Makkah Time: Following the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Middle East countries will try to spot the new moon of the month of Shawwal today i.e. Tuesday May 11, 2021.
The spotting of the New Moon if any will be reported to the Saudi Royal Court, and religious authorities in the respective countries. They will then analyse these reports before confirming and announcing the First Day of Eid 2021.
If the New Moon is sighted today then Wednesday May 12, 2021 will be the first day of Eid. If the New Moon is not spotted today, Wednesday will be 30th of Ramadan and the Eid will be celebrated on Thursday May 13.
A formal announcement by the Saudi moon authorities is expected by 07:30 pm Makkah Time Tuesday.
04:00 pm Makkah Time: The Saudi Royal Court will meet today after Salat al Maghrib to analyse and confirm reports of moon sighting if any.
Moon sighting officials and religious authorities in UAE, Qatar and other countries in the region will also meet today evening to decide the first day of Eid 2021.
08:00 am Makkah Time: Even as Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Arab states are waiting to spot the Eid Moon today, the governments in these countries have already announced Eid holidays.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced last week that the Eid holidays would be from Ramadan 29 (May 11, 2021) to Shawwal 3, 1442H (till May 15, 2021), for both public and private sectors. Whereas Saudi Arabia announced 11 days of holiday for Eid al Fitr from May 7 to May 17, 2021 (both days included).
Other Arab states have also announced the Eid holidays ranging from at least two days to five.
06:00 am Makkah Time: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Justice UAE, and religious authorities in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and other Arab states in separate appeals issued Monday called upon the local residents to sight the crescent moon on Tuesday May 11, 2021 corresponding to 29th of Ramadan 1442H.
"In case of moon sighting local residents should report to the nearest court so that a decision on the first day of Eid al Fitr 2021 is taken", they said.
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia called on whoever sights the crescent with naked eyes or through binoculars to report to a nearest court and register his testimony, or report to an authority of a region's centre in his area, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The UAE had on Monday announced the formation of a moon-sighting committee to spot the crescent.
"The committee will meet after the Maghrib prayers on on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 corresponding to 29th of Ramadan 1442H at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to spot the crescent", the government sources said.
Special arrangements have been made and general appeals have also been issued by the authorities in Qatar and other Gulf states including Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Muscat, Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Iraq, Syria and Palestine to sight the Eid moon today on Tuesday May 11, 2021 corresponding to 29th Ramadan 1442H of the Islamic Calendar.
"Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday May 12, 2021 if the new moon is sighted today. If the moon is not sighted (today), then Wednesday will mark a regular fasting day and Eid will be celebrated on Thursday May 13, 2021", Saudi Royal Court said.
The Australian National Imams Council and Majils Ugama Islam Singpaore have announced that Muslims in the two countries will celebrate Eid al Fitr on Thursday May 13, 2021.
"Wednesday, May 12, 2021, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan 1442H, and Thursday, May 13, 2021 will be the first day of Shawwal 1442H, as well as Eid Al Fitr", the Australian National Imams Council said in a statement.
The Fiqh Council of North America recognizes astronomical calculation as an acceptable Shar’i method for determining the beginning of Lunar months including the months of Ramadan and Shawwal.
"The Astronomical New Moon is on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 19:02 Universal Time. On that day there is no place on earth where at sunset the elongation is 8 degrees and moon is 5 degrees above the sun. Therefore Shawwal 1442 cannot start the next day. Hence first day of Shawwal is on Thursday, May 13, 2021, insha’Allah. Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Thursday May 13, 2021", the council said.
"This year, Eid ul Fitr 2021 is expected to be celebrated on Thursday, May 13, 2021. However, the exact date is subject to the sighting of the moon of Shawwal, 1442, 10th month of Islamic Calendar", Association of Muslims in Canada said.
According to the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) and the UK’s Islamic Relief, Eid Al-Fitr is likely to fall on Thursday, May 13, in France and the UK. Wifaqul Ulama, London has accordingly asked Muslims in Britain to sight the new moon on Wednesday May 12, 2021.
The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand on the other hand will sight the Eid moon on Wednesday May 12, 2021 along with Muslims in India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries.
Like the previous year, Eid al Fitr this year too will be celebrated amidst the restrictions clamped to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Due to the restrictions, Muslims have been asked to offer Eid prayers following the strict guidelines of Coronavirus.
Eid al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan - the month of fasting in which Muslims across the world refrained from eating and drinking during day time. Special prayers, including Traweeh prayers, were offered all across the Muslim world. A huge amount of money and food were also donated in the Holy month of Ramadan to help the poor and needy.
