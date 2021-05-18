Video: Unclaimed bodies being burnt with tyres, petrol in Uttar Pradesh

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Five policemen have been sent to the lines after a video went viral in which bodies were being cremated with tyres and petrol in the presence of the police personnel.
The incident apparently took place on Madeghat in Phephna in Ballia district on Monday.
In the video clip, the policemen are seen standing while a man pours petrol into a heap of burning tyres where the bodies were placed.
द्र्र्श्य ऐसा कि आदमी भय से काँप उठे।बलिया में पुलिस ने गंगा के किनारे लाश को पेट्रोल,टायर डाल कर जला दिया।सरकारी आदेश है कि शवों को नदियों में न फेंका ना दफ़नायें जाये।पुलिस द्वारा ऐसी क्रूरता।हरे राम ! हरे राम ! ये इंसानो की लाशें हैं।बलिया पुलिस ने मामले में जाँच बैठा दी है। pic.twitter.com/Tv2UOHzsac— Shailesh Misra (@ShalieshMishra) May 18, 2021
Sources said that the bodies were in an advanced stage of decomposition and firewood was not available nearby.
After the video went viral, SP Ballia Vipin Tada sent five policemen, who had been entrusted the task of getting the bodies cremated, to the lines.
He has also ordered an inquiry into the incident. The inquiry will be conducted by an additional SP rank officer.
Coronavirus has spread to the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, and new cases and deaths are being reported from all across the state.
The latest incident of burning the dead bodies using tyres and petrol came to light about a week after it was found that instead of cremation dead bodies of a number of Covid victims were dumped in river Ganga.
