CGBSE 10th Result [2021] out; What if you are not satisfied

Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2021: The result of Class 10 Matric students has been declared by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on the board's official website cgbse.nic.in today i.e. Wednesday May 19, 2021.
Students should note that CGBSE 10th result has been declared based on Internal Assessment.
The over all pass percentage of Class 10th 2021 is 100%.
A total of 4,67,261 Class 10 students, including 2,24,112 boys and 2,31,999 girls, had registered for the exams. Of them 6,168 application forms were rejected. Therefore, result of 4,61,093 students has been announced today by the state education department. Of them, 4,46,393 have got 1st division while 9,024 students got 2nd division.
Similarly, 5,676 students have got the third division which is 1.23 per cent of the total students registered for the high school exam.
Students should note that the website response time could be a bit slow due to heavy rush of students checking their results all at once. Hence they should not get panic and waith for the smooth operation of the website.
The CGBSE 10th exam was cancelled due to Covid 19 second wave. The result is therefore declared on the basis on Internal Assessment.
The Ranchi board said if a student is not satisfied with his/her result, he/she can appear in the exam which will be held later.
