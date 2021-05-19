MUHS reschedules June 2021 MBBS, other UG exams

Mumbai: The government of Maharashtra has deferred and postponed by about a week MBBS, BUMS and other Undergraduate exams conducted by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), due to Covid-19.
Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) was schedule to conduct MBBS, BUMS and other undergraduate exams from June 02, 2021.
The exams will now start on June 10 and continue till June 30, 2021, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said Wednesday.
This is the third time when the MBBS, BUMS and other UG exams conducted by MUHS have been postponed.
The announcement has relieved some 40,000 students who have registered for the exams but were worried due to the lockdown imposed in the state due to the second wave of Covid-19.
The Maharashtra government had earlier imposed the lockdown from May 1 to 15, 2021. However, it later extended it till June 1, 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.