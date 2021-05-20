ICSI CSEET Result May 2021 - Direct Link to Check

ICSI CSEET May 2021 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to declare on its website icsi.edu the result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today i.e. Thursday May 20, 2021.
ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was held on May 8 and 10, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: icsi.edu.
2.
Click on “CSEET Button” in the middle of the home page
3.
Enter Registration No/Enrolment No if asked
4.
Click on the submit button to check your result
1. Click here to go to the official website: icsi.edu.
2.
Click on “CSEET Button” in the middle of the home page
3.
Enter Registration No/Enrolment No if asked
4.
Click on the submit button to check your result
Candidates should note that as per ICSI notification, CSEET 2021 result will be declared at 03:00 Pm today.
“The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 8th and 10th May, 2021 would be declared on Thursday, the 20th May, 2021 at 3:00 PM”, Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) said in a notification.
“The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu”, ICSI said.
"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute "www.icsi.edu" immediately after declaration of the result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records", it said.
"No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates", ICSI said in the result notification.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.