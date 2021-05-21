Telangana 10th (SSC) result 2021 declared, 535 schools register 10/10 GPA

Telangana SSC Result 2021: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared on its official website bsetelangana.org the result of Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2021 today i.e. Friday May 21, 2021.
TS SSC Class 10 result 2021 and grade of the students along with result memo are available on bsetelangana.org, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.
1. Click here to go the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.
2. Click on TS SSC Class 10 Result 2021.
3. Enter your Roll Number and other details.
4. Click on Check Result or Submit button.
1. Click here to go the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.
2. Click on TS SSC Class 10 Result 2021.
3. Enter your Roll Number and other details.
4. Click on Check Result or Submit button.
Telangana SSC result 2021 is declared on the basis of internal assessment as the exam was cancelled due to the second wave of Coronavirus.
Declaring the result Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said as many as 535 schools from various districts of the state have scored 10/10 GPA i.e. 100 per cent result.
The minister further said that 521,073 students who had registered for the SSC (Class 10) examinations have been declared pass.
“Of them, a total of 210,647 students achieved a 10/10 GPA”, the minister said.
For the Pass Percentage, Toppers List, District Toppers, top districts list and result analysis of TS SSC 9+ exam students can visit the Telangana Education board’s website.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.