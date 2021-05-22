"Two states only solution to Mid-East crisis": Joe Biden

[Image: Twitter/@POTUS)]
Washington: Facing outrage over his Israel policy, President Joe Biden Friday said “two-state solution” is the only answer to the Middle East crisis.
At the same time, Biden vowed to rebuild Gaza on war-footage, but said it will be done in coordination with Palestinian Authority, and not Hamas.
The idea of a two-state solution -- with a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel and Jerusalem as their shared capital -- has been the cornerstone of decades of international diplomacy aimed at ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“Creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel is the "only answer" to the conflict”, Biden, appearing briefly at the White House after news of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas Friday said.
Biden however stressed "there is no shift in my commitment, commitment to the security of Israel", according to AFP.
Until the region "unequivocally" acknowledges Israel's existence "there will be no peace”, he said.
"But I tell you what… there is a shift. The shift is that we still need a two-state solution. It is the only answer, the only answer," Biden stated.
Biden’s statement came after Israel and Hamas agreed to ceasefire after 11 days of bloody fight.
As many as 243 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, died in the Israeli bombardment on Gaza.
On the other hand, 12 Israelis, including 02 children, died in the barrage of rockets fired by Hamas in retaliation.
In another development, Israeli security men Friday stormed the Al Aqsa compound hours after the ceasefire came into force.
Without referring the Friday’s incident, Biden said he had told the Israelis to stop "inter-communal fighting" in the flashpoint city of Jerusalem.
