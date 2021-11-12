Maharashtra B Pharm, Pharm D Admission 2021: Registration starts

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released on its official website ph2021.mahacet.org the Notification for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2021-22 and has also started receiving online registration and application form from today i.e. Friday November 12.
1. Click here to go to official website: ph2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on Sign Up for New Registration.
3. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2021 or not.
4. Use MHT-CET 2021 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use NEET 2021 IDs.
5. Follow the instructions and complete the registration.
1. Click here to go to official website: ph2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on Sign Up for New Registration.
3. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2021 or not.
4. Use MHT-CET 2021 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use NEET 2021 IDs.
5. Follow the instructions and complete the registration.
According to the Maharashtra CET Cell Pharmacy Counselling schedule 2021, online registration started from Friday November 12, 2021. The last date of registration is November 21, 2021
Candidates should note that admission in B Pharmacy or Pharm D first year under graduate course is done based on MHT CET or NEET. A candidate willing to take admisison in Pharmacy course should clear one of the two entrance test.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): November 12 to 21, 2021.
Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode.: November 12 to 22, 2021.
Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: November 24, 2021.
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: November 25 to 27, 2021.
Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: November 28, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 28, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: November 29 to December 01, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: December 03, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 04 to 06, 2021.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): November 12 to 21, 2021.
Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode.: November 12 to 22, 2021.
Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: November 24, 2021.
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: November 25 to 27, 2021.
Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: November 28, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 28, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: November 29 to December 01, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: December 03, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 04 to 06, 2021.
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2021 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on December 07, 2021. Online submission for Pharmacy Round 2 Counselling will start on December 13 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.