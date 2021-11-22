Maharashtra Direct 2nd yr Engineering 2021 Merit List - Direct Link

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Engineering (DSE) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. Monday November 22, 2021 on its official website dse21cap.mahacet.org.in Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E and B.Tech).
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on "DSE BE/BTech Provisional Merit List" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSE21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Maharashtra CET Cell was scheduled to publish on November 17 the Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in direct second year engineering and technology courses. The last date of registration was however extended till November 20 and display of merit list was re-scheduled to November 22, 2021.
Candidates should check their names and other details in the Maharashtra CET Cell DSE BE and B Tech Merit List 2021. In case of any error they should immediately contact Maharashtra Admission Cell.
"Grievance, if any, for all type of candidates at FC can be done from November 23 to 25 up to 05:00 pm. The Final Merit List will be published on November 27", the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell says.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): November 02 to 20, 2021. (Originally fixed as Nov 15, 2021)
Display of DSE 2021 Provisional Merit List: November 22, 2021
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: November 23 to 25, 2021
Display of DSE 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 27, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 27, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 21 CAP Round I: December 02, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year BE B Tech CAP Round II : December 06, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 11, 2021
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (DSE 2021) starts after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021. The CET Cell later started receiving online application from November 03, 2021.
While extending the last date of application the Cet Cell had earlier also said that
1) Aplications registered after 20th November 2021 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.
2) Applications confirmed by Scrutiny Center after 21th November 2021 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on December 06, 2021. Online submission for DSE Round 2 Counselling will start on December 07, 2021.
