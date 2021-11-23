KCET Round 1 Allotment Result 2021 on Nov 26

KEA Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy Round 1 Allotment Result 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will publish on November 26, 2021 UGCET First Round Seat Allotment Result of students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2021.
KCET 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result was scheduled to be published today i.e. November 23, 2021. The KEA however rescheduled the date and time of publishing the UGCET Round 1 result without citing any reason.
The KEA has also extended the last date to modify, reorder and change the options and college choices till November 23 up to 10:00 am after the declaration of Mock Allotment Result. KCET Mock allotment result was published on November 18.
Similarly, the last date of reporting to the allotted college after Karnataka UGCET first round which was earlier fixed as November 29 has now been changed to December 03, 2021.
• Publication of Mock Allotment Result: November 18, 2021
• Provision to change or modify options: November 18 to 23, 2021
• Publication of First Round Allotment result: November 26, 2021
• Exercise of choices by the candidates against the allotted seats in the 1st round: November 27 to 30, 2021
• Payment of fees and downloading of admission order: November 29 to December 01, 2021
• Last date of reporting to the allotted college: December 03, 2021
The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) had earlier also published the UGCET 2021 Provisional List of Eligible Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had later asked students to make choices and fill options from November 02, 2021. The last date of option entry was initially fixed as November 08. It was later extended till November 13, 2021.
Candidates can refer information brochure for Seat Matrix, Cutoff, Fee details etc published on the website.
