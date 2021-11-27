Maharashtra DSE 2021 Final Merit List, CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix today

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Engineering (DSE) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website dse21.mahacet.org.in Final Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (BE) / Technology (BTech) today i.e. Saturday November 27, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on "Final Merit List DSE 2021" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSE21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell will also publish today i.e. November 27, 2021 Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for DSE 21 CAP Round I on its official website.
Candidates should also note that the CET Cell has not confirmed any specific time to release the two important documents. However, Direct 2nd Year Admission (Engineering) Seat Matrix will be released first, and after few hours, Final Merit List will be published.
After the publication of Final Merit List, candidates will be required to submit their college options using choice form filling link on the official website between November 28 to 30, 2021, as per the admission schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cel.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had published on November 22, 2021 Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E and B.Tech).
Display of DSE 2021 Provisional Merit List: November 22, 2021
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: November 23 to 25, 2021
Display of DSE 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 27, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 27, 2021
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: November 28 to 30, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 21 CAP Round I: December 02, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year BE B Tech CAP Round II : December 06, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 11, 2021
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (DSE 2021) starts after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021. The CET Cell later started receiving online application from November 03, 2021.
While extending the last date of application the Cet Cell had earlier also said that
1) Aplications registered after 20th November 2021 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.
2) Applications confirmed by Scrutiny Center after 21th November 2021 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on December 06, 2021. Online submission for DSE Round 2 Counselling will start on December 07, 2021.
