TN MDS Rank List 2021 published

Tamil Nadu MDS Counselling 2021: TN Medical Selection Committee has released on its official website tnmedicalselection.net Rank List (Provisional) of the students who have registered for TN MDS Counselling 2021 conducted for admission in PG Dental courses.
Two separate rank lists have been published – one for Tamil Nadu Government Dental colleges and Government quota seats, and the other under Management quota sears.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Click on one of the two options:
a. Provisional Rank List for MDS course in Tamil Nadu Government Dental Colleges and Government quota seats in self-financing dental colleges for 2021-2022 Session
b. Provisional Rank List for admission to MDS course in self-financing Dental colleges in Tamil Nadu under management quota 2021-2022 Session
Candidates should check their name and rank in the published list and use them for the future step of TN PG Dental Counselling 2021.
The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, had earlier opened the window to track application for the candidates who have applied for MDS (MDSGQ and MDSMQ PG Dental Courses) for the year 2021-22.
It had earlier said the Rank list will be drawn based on marks obtained in NEET MDS 2021 and the additional weightage marks awarded to eligible in-service category candidates who have qualified in NEET MDS 2021 and as per the existing norms.
TN Medical Selection Committee and Health Department had started application process for admission to MDS PG Dental course for 2021-2022 session in Tamil Nadu Government Medical Colleges, Government seats in Self-Financing Medical Colleges affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R Medical University on August 19, 2021.
Further counselling schedule and date of seat allotment are yet to be released.
