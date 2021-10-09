MHT CET 2021 Answer Key, OMR Sheet on Oct 11

MHT CET 2021: The Maharashtra CET Cell will release the answer key of MHT CET 2021 – Engineering (PCM) as well as Medical (PCB) on Monday October 11, 2021 on the official website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.
Along with MHT CET Answer Key, Maharashtra CET Cell will also release Question Paper and Candidates Response (OMR sheet).
Candidates will be able to check CET Answer Keys – PCM and PCB both through log-in once it is released on the official website.
“Display of Question Paper, Candidates response and correct answer key for all sessions in candidate login will be available on Monday October 11, 2021”, the CET Cell said in a notification dated October 7.
The CET Cell further said that candidates can submit grievances or objection if any on October 12 and 13, 2021.
“MHT CET 2021 result will be declared on or before October 28”, the CET Cell said.
MHT CET this year was held from 20 September 2021 to 01 October 2021 in multiple shifts.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra had started receiving online application through its website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org for MHT CET 2021 from June 08, 2021. This was done even as the CET date was not finalised.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had in February released detailed syllabus in PDF exam pattern, marking scheme and subject-wise distribution of marks.
