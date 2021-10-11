After 'loot and crush' outburst, UP BJP Chief now summons Ajay Mishra

Lucknow: A day after creating a storm by his "loot and crush" comments, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh has now summoned Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni to Lucknow.
Ajay Mishra, Ministet of State (MoS) - Home in Narendra Modi cabinet, has been asked to meet Singh by today evening.
Mishra has, so far, avoided meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party state president Swatantra Dev Singh, after the October 3 incident in Lakhimpur Kheri in which his son, Ashish Mishra, allegedly mowed down nine persons, including four farmers with his SUV.
Ashish Mishra was arrested late in the nigth Saturday after a much pressure by opposition parties and protesting farmers.
According to sources, the party high command is upset with the Union minister over the incident and his refusal to express his regrets over the incident.
"The party state president wants to talk to Ajay Mishra Teni and then communicate the same to party high command," said a BJP source.
The state BJP president during a party meeting on Sunday evening, had said that, "Being a leader does not mean that you can mow down anyone with your Fortuner".
"Elections should be won on basis of one's conduct. Politics is about serving your society, your nation. There is no caste and religion involved. Being a political leader does not mean that you loot. It does not mean that you mow down anyone by your Fortuner", Singh said in what is now being seen as a direct indictment of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish Mishra, who is the main accused in the incident.
"We are in this party to serve the poor. Politics is not a part-time job", he added.
This is the second time that a BJP leader has spoken out against the Lakhimpur incident in which nine persons, including four farmers, were allegedly mowed down by a SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle). The UP BJP chief was addressing the party workers at the inaugural session of the state executive of the party's minority front in Lucknow on Sunday evening.
Earlier, the only BJP leader who spoke against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was Varun Gandhi. Gandhi, BJP MP from Pilibhit, had strongly criticised the Lakhimpur Kheri killings, sharing the video of the incident and demanding action against the culprits. A day after he raised the demand, he, along with his mother Maneka Gandhi, was dropped from BJP national executive committee.
