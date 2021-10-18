CBSE 10th, 12th November 2022 Term 1 datesheet today

CBSE Board Datesheet 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release on its official website cbse.nic.in today i.e. Monday October 18, 2021 the datesheet and schedule of 2022 Class 10th and Class 12th Term 1 board exams.
The CBSE had confirmed last week that it will release today the CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 datesheet for Classes Xth and XIIth.
Once released the CBSE November exam date 2022 and schedule will be released on the official website cbse.nic.in.
The candidates who are willing to appear for the CBSE Term 1 November board examinations are hence advised to keep a close check on the official website of the board for the latest updates on the CBSE datesheet.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had in a notification released July 2021 said it will hold two board exams for classes 10th and 12th instead of one in the ensuing academic year.
The CBSE also said the syllabus for the year 2021-22 has been reduced.
Announcing the new scheme for 2021-22, the CBSE said the academic session will be bifurcated into two terms, with the board conducting exams at the end of each.
The CBSE said Term 1 exam will be held in November-December 2021, and will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus.
The Board will send the question papers and the marking schemes to schools, which will conduct the exams under the supervision of external examiners and observers, and send the results to the Board.
“The exams will be of 90-minute duration”, the CBSE said.
“Term 2 exam will be conducted in March-April 2022. These exams will be held at exam centres decided by the CBSE.
The revised scheme has been announced because of the second wave of Covid-19 and experts prediction that a 3rd wave of the pandemic is knocking.
