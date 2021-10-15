NEET (UG) 2021 Answer Key released

NEET UG 2021 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on its official website neet.nta.nic.in NEET UG Answer Key, National Testing Agency (NTA) said in an official notification.
The NTA has also made active the link to check candidate response sheet (OMR Sheet) and challenge answer key.
1. Click here to go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on "View and challenge Answer Key, OMR and Recorded Response".
3. Click on the given link to download the answer key in PDF.
4. Click on the given link to challenge answer key.
1. Click here to go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on "View and challenge Answer Key, OMR and Recorded Response".
3. Click on the given link to download the answer key in PDF.
4. Click on the given link to challenge answer key.
NTA had conducted on Sunday September 12, 2021 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) amid Coronavirus scare at various centres across India.
NEET registration this year was divided in two phases or sets. While the first phase of registration was done before NEET, the second phase of registration was done after the exam and till October 10.
The NTA later gave students chance till October 14, 2021 to make correction in their names and other details if any.
The answer key release today is provisional. The NTA has now asked candidates to raise objection or challenge the provisional answer key till October 17, 2021.
A candidate is required to pay Rs.1,000 per challenge to answer key and Rs. 200 per challenge to recorded response.
"The payment of the processing fee may be made through, DebitCard/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytmupto17 October 2021 (upto 10:00 P.M.).No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee online", the NTA said.
After assessing the objections, if any, the NTA will release the final answer key and then the NEET 2021 result. The NTA has confirmed yet the exact date and time to release the NEET result.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.