NEET UG 2021 result to be published on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency is most likely to declare the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted for undergraduate MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and other medical course in the next two days.
Once released NEET UG result 2021 will be available on the official website neet.nta.ac.in.
NTA had conducted on Sunday September 12, 2021 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) amid Coronavirus scare. It released the provisional answer key of the annual medical entrance exam and OMR sheet of the candidates on October 15.
Following the release of the Answer Key and OMR sheet, the NTA also asked students to raise objection or challenge the answer key and candidate responses, if any through the NEET official website.
The deadline for raising the objection to the NEET answer key has been fixed as October 17, 2021 till 09:00 pm. Accordingly, the NTA can declared NEET result any time after this deadline.
Candidates should note that before declaring NEET result, the NTA will publish final answer key. The result will be based on the Final Answer Key.
NEET result this year is delayed because NEET registration this year was divided in two phases or sets. While the first phase of registration was done before NEET, the second phase of registration was done after the exam and till October 10.
The NTA later gave students chance till October 14, 2021 to make correction in their names and other details if any before publishing the answer key.
