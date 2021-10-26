NEET (2021) result likely to be delayed further

NEET UG 2021: The result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and BHMS is likely to be delayed further.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) was expected to declare NEET UG result on October 27 after the deadline for correction in NEET Phase 2 registration of the candidates.
In a sudden development however the Bombay High Court put a stay on the declaration of NEET result. The HC order came after two students, Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji, petitioned that their answer sheets got mixed up at the examination centre.
The Bombay High Court directed the NTA to conduct afresh the exams for the two students before declaring the result.
The NTA on the other hand approached the Supreme Court of India Monday and sought urgent hearing on its plea against the Bombay High Court stay on declaration of NEET result.
NTA had conducted on Sunday September 12, 2021 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) amid Coronavirus scare. It released the provisional answer key of the annual medical entrance exam and OMR sheet of the candidates on October 15.
Following the release of the Answer Key and OMR sheet, the NTA also asked students to raise objection or challenge the answer key and candidate responses, if any through the NEET official website.
The deadline for raising the objection to the NEET answer key has been fixed as October 17, 2021 till 09:00 pm.
The NTA later also gave candidates a chance to make correction till October 26 in second phase application of medical aspirants.
NEET registration this year was divided in two phases or sets. While the first phase of registration was done before NEET, the second phase of registration was done after the exam and till October 10.
