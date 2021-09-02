Maharashtra NEET MDS Merit List 2021 on hold

NEET MDS Counselling 2021 Maharashtra: The Maharashtra CET Cell has put on hold NEET MDS Counselling and admission process for the academic year 2021 following a similar decision by Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India.
Accordingly, the list of registered candidates, also called as provisional merit list, that was supposed to be published today i.e. September 02, 2021 is also put on hold.
“In view of the notice published by Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India, New Delhi regarding NEET MDS-2021 counselling being put on hold, it has been decided that the Admission Process for NEET-MDS-2021 State Quota scheduled for publication of Provisional Merit List on 02/09/2021 is put on hold”, Maharashtra CET Cell said in a notification published today.
“All Admission Process from 02/09/2021 onwards is also on hold till further Notice”, it added.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) had started through its official website cetcell.net Online Registration of candidates seeking admission in Dental PG course (MDS) through NEET on August 26.
Last date of application was August 29, 2021 and the merit list was supposed to be published today i.e. Thursday September 02, 2021.
As per the latest notification, NEET MDS Merit List 2021 will not be released today. The CET cell will announce later the new date to release the merit list.
Consequently, the seat allotment and publication of selection list - scheduled to be released on September 04, 2021, will also be put on hold.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier published counselling schedule and admission process along with CAP Round 1 dates on its website. All dates have now been changed and a revised counselling schedule will be published soon, as per the latest notification.
