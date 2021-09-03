"Catastrophe": Russia on 20 years of US mission in Afghanistan

[Last flight of US from Afghanistan.]
Moscow: The US mission in Afghanistan over the past two decades "was not simply a failure, but a catastrophe", Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
The problems of terrorism, drug trafficking and low living standards were not resolved but even exacerbated, Zakharova said during her weekly briefing, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The final chord of the international coalition's military presence was the death of civilians as a result of an American drone strike," she said, adding that Russia strongly condemns such "indiscriminate use of force".
The Americans ended their "mission" in Afghanistan on August 31, 2021 when the last of its soldiers left Afghanistan. The US defeat in Afghanistan came even as it spent some $2.3 trillion and lost about 2,400 soldiers. The losses incurred by NATO and other US allies are in addition to this.
In addition, Zakharova called on the international community to take effective actions to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and reiterated Russian support for an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic and political groups.
The Taliban meanwhile said the talks for government formation are over and it can announce a new government in the next few days. The new ruler of the country had earlier said the new government will be formed only after August 31 - the deadline of US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.