“Injured” Mullah Baradar meets top UN official in Kabul

Kabul: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is set to lead the new government in Afghanistan to be announced soon, Sunday met with UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, Martin Griffiths in Kabul.
In one photo shared by Martin, Mullah Baradar and other Taliban leaders are seen in a meeting with top UN official at Afghanistan foreign office in Kabul. In the other photo, they all are seen standing outside the office, with Mullah Baradar looking fine and healthy.
Mullah Baradar led the Taliban delegation’s meeting with Martin amidst the wild reporting by a section of media claiming that Mullah Baradar has been injured in clashes with Haqqani group Friday.
The reports, which now turned out to be false, also claimed that the “seriously injured” Mullah Baradar has been shifted to Pakistan where he is recapitulating in a hospital.
"Gunfire last night in Kabul was a power struggle between two senior Taliban leaders. Forces loyal to Anas Haqqani and Mullah Baradar fought over a disagreement on how to resolve the #Panjshir situation. Mullah Baradar was reportedly injured and is receiving treatment in Pakistan," Panjshir Observer, an unverified account, tweeted on Saturday.
"Baradar urged his Taliban not to fight the Panjshirs and recalled them to Kabul, Mullah Baradar himself was badly wounded he was taken to Pakistan for treatment”, tweeted Northern Alliance.
Meanwhile, amidst the report from Panjshir claiming that Taliban have gained ground in the valley, National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud said he is open to peace talks.
Ahmad Massoud said he supported a plan, put forward by religious clerics, for a negotiated settlement, and called on the Taliban to end their offensive.
